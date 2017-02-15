Cowen and Company Boosts ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Price Target to $34.00

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target lifted by Cowen and Company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARCB. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of ArcBest Corporation in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded ArcBest Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded ArcBest Corporation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on ArcBest Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) opened at 31.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $796.44 million, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.72. ArcBest Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company earned $688.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. ArcBest Corporation had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corporation will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. ArcBest Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In related news, VP Walter J. Echols sold 9,664 shares of ArcBest Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $320,748.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Loe sold 5,394 shares of ArcBest Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $167,915.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,458 shares of company stock worth $845,141. 6.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ArcBest Corporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,174,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in ArcBest Corporation by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,771,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after buying an additional 127,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ArcBest Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,618,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,780,000 after buying an additional 27,131 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in ArcBest Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 788,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ArcBest Corporation by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 65,513 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest Corporation

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing freight transportation services and logistics solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Freight Transportation (ABF Freight) segment, Premium Logistics (Panther), Transportation Management (ABF Logistics), Emergency & Preventative Maintenance (FleetNet) and Household Goods Moving Services (ABF Moving).

