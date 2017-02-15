Comstock Mining Inc (LODE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Comstock Mining Inc (NYSE:LODE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,262,771 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the January 13th total of 1,436,092 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,815 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) opened at 0.26 on Wednesday. Comstock Mining has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. The firm’s market cap is $47.97 million.

About Comstock Mining

Comstock Mining Inc is a gold and silver mining company. The Company holds properties in the Comstock and Silver City mining districts (collectively, the Comstock District). The Company’s segments include mining and real estate. The mining segment consists of the Company’s activities and expenditures associated with mining.

