Commerzbank Ag (CBK) PT Set at €6.00 by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Commerzbank Ag (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBK. BNP Paribas set a €6.50 ($6.91) price target on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €6.50 ($6.91) price target on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. equinet AG set a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. set a €6.50 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.96 ($7.41).

Shares of Commerzbank Ag (ETR:CBK) opened at 7.545 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €7.74 and its 200-day moving average is €6.65. The firm has a market cap of €9.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.423. Commerzbank Ag has a 12-month low of €5.16 and a 12-month high of €8.67.

Commerzbank Ag Company Profile

