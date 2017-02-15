Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) Earns Overweight Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued their overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG from GBX 1,900 ($23.74) to GBX 2,000 ($24.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG from GBX 1,630 ($20.37) to GBX 1,650 ($20.62) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($22.82) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.24) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,723.25 ($21.54).

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) opened at 1819.00 on Friday. Coca Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,271.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,889.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.64 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,785.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,719.57.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/coca-cola-hbc-ag-cch-earns-overweight-rating-from-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

In related news, insider Dimitris Lois purchased 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($20.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,902.66 ($2,377.73). Also, insider SANDA PAREZANOVIC purchased 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,810 ($22.62) per share, for a total transaction of £760.20 ($950.01).

Coca Cola HBC AG Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the production, sales and distribution of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages, under franchise from The Coca-Cola Company. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.