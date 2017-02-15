Clearwater Seafoods Inc (CLR.UN) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR.UN) in a report published on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (Clearwater), formerly Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund, is engaged in the business of, and the ownership, operation and lease of assets and property in connection with, the harvesting, processing, distribution and marketing of seafood, including through Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership.

