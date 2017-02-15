Cineworld Group plc’s (CINE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) in a research report released on Thursday. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 675 ($8.44) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.31) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 720 ($9.00) target price on the stock. Investec reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.56) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cineworld Group plc to an add rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.12) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd began coverage on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an add rating and a GBX 615 ($7.69) target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 663 ($8.29).

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) opened at 629.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 594.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 572.48. Cineworld Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 466.84 and a 52-week high of GBX 649.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.67 billion.

In other news, insider Scott Rosenblum acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.46) per share, with a total value of £44,005 ($54,992.50).

Cineworld Group plc Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international cinema chain. The Company operates in approximately nine countries. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Ireland, and Central and Eastern Europe and Israel (CEE & I). The Company has approximately 220 cinemas with over 2,010 screens.

