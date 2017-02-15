CIBC Raises Capital Power Corp (CPX) Price Target to C$25.00

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPX. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power Corp from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power Corp from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power Corp from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power Corp from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power Corp from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.61.

Shares of Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) opened at 25.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. Capital Power Corp has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34.

About Capital Power Corp

Capital Power Corp (Capital Power) is a power producing company. The Company develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation from a range of energy sources. It operates through the operation of electrical generation facilities within Canada (Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario) and in the United States (North Carolina and New Mexico) segment.

