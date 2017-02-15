CIBC Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE) Price Target to C$16.50

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.47.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) opened at 13.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The stock’s market cap is $1.51 billion. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $15.80.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc is an independent renewable power producer. The Company is a developer, owner and operator of renewable power-generating facilities with a focus on hydroelectric, wind power and solar photovoltaic (PV) projects. It operates through four segments: hydroelectric generation, wind power generation, solar power generation and site development.

