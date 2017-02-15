Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business earned $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. Chimera Investment Corporation had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) opened at 18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.74. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. Chimera Investment Corporation’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chimera Investment Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation by 116.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment Corporation

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of mortgage assets, including Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Non-Agency RMBS, Agency commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage loans and real estate related securities.

