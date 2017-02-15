Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Issues Earnings Results

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.68 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) opened at 8.00 on Wednesday. Chegg has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.57. The company’s market capitalization is $730.78 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

