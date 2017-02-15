Centene Corporation’s (CNC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reissued their market perform rating on shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Leerink Swann currently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on Centene Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Centene Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) opened at 70.93 on Thursday. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $75.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Centene Corporation had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm earned $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post $4.69 EPS for the current year.

“Centene Corporation’s (CNC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Swann” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/centene-corporations-cnc-market-perform-rating-reaffirmed-at-leerink-swann.html.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $347,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Brooks sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $63,742.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. ING Groep NV increased its position in Centene Corporation by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene Corporation by 3.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. BRC Investment Management LLC increased its position in Centene Corporation by 1,727.1% in the second quarter. BRC Investment Management LLC now owns 171,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 161,831 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Centene Corporation by 47.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,037,000 after buying an additional 406,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene Corporation during the second quarter worth about $11,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that provides programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. The Company also provides education and outreach programs to inform and assist members in accessing appropriate healthcare services. The Company operates through two segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.