CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) Trading 1.4% Higher on Earnings Beat

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 1,832,072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,053 shares in the company, valued at $10,781,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Groch sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $2,952,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,483 shares in the company, valued at $16,691,979.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $5,185,050 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBG. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 77.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.70.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/cbre-group-inc-cbg-trading-1-4-higher-on-earnings-beat.html.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.