Carillion plc’s (CLLN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.50) price objective on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Carillion plc to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Carillion plc to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 247 ($3.09) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 266 ($3.32).

Shares of Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) opened at 223.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250.70. Carillion plc has a one year low of GBX 195.90 and a one year high of GBX 309.60. The company’s market cap is GBX 959.78 million.

Carillion plc Company Profile

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company has a portfolio of Public Private Partnership projects and construction capabilities. It operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services.

