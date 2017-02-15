Capella Education Company (CPLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company earned $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Capella Education Company had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Capella Education Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) opened at 74.15 on Wednesday. Capella Education Company has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $850.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Capella Education Company from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Capella Education Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis boosted their target price on shares of Capella Education Company from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Capella Education Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 8.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capella Education Company Company Profile

Capella Education Company is an online postsecondary education services company. The Company’s academic programs are delivered through its subsidiary, Capella University (the University), which is an online academic institution offering online postsecondary education services primarily to working adults.

