Cameco Corp (CCO) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCO. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cameco Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Cameco Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.95.

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) opened at 16.14 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $6.39 billion. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $17.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

Cameco Corp Company Profile

Cameco Corp (Cameco) is a Canada-based uranium producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

