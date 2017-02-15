Callidus Software’s (CALD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Callidus Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

CALD has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callidus Software from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price target on shares of Callidus Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Callidus Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) opened at 20.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The company’s market cap is $1.31 billion. Callidus Software has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.59 million. Callidus Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callidus Software will post $0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Callidus Software news, insider Leslie Stretch sold 54,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $905,841.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Callidus Software by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Callidus Software during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Callidus Software during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callidus Software during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Callidus Software during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Callidus Software Company Profile

Callidus Software Inc (Callidus) is a provider of cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. The Company’s CallidusCloud enables its customers to manage their Lead to Money process with a suite of solutions that identify leads, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate bid configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation and capture customer feedback, among others.

