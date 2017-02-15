Calix, Inc (CALX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.35 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) opened at 7.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $373.24 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. Calix has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $8.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Calix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Calix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calix by 30.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Calix by 19.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of broadband communications access systems and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs), to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. The Company enables CSPs to provide a range of revenue-generating services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

