BT Group plc’s (BT.A) Neutral Rating Reiterated at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued their neutral rating on shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 330 ($4.12) price objective on the communications services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BT.A. HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.31) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.37) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 275 ($3.44) price objective on BT Group plc and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC set a GBX 475 ($5.94) price objective on BT Group plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Haitong Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.56) price objective (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.00)) on shares of BT Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 409.68 ($5.12).

In other BT Group plc news, insider Alison Wilcox bought 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £39,679.75 ($49,587.29). Also, insider Gavin Patterson bought 47,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £145,530.28 ($181,867.38). Insiders have acquired 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $20,519,203 in the last ninety days.

