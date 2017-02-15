Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM.A) PT Raised to C$41.25 at Scotiabank

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other properties.

