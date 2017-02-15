Brokerages Set $10.13 Target Price for Prima BioMed Ltd (PBMD)

Prima BioMed Ltd (NASDAQ:PBMD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.13 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Prima BioMed an industry rank of 147 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBMD. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $16.67) on shares of Prima BioMed in a research note on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Prima BioMed in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prima BioMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Prima BioMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:PBMD) opened at 2.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $49.68 million. Prima BioMed has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

About Prima BioMed

Prima BioMed Ltd is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in research, development and commercialization of licensed medical biotechnology. It is also focused on development of immunotherapeutic products. The Company operates through Cancer Immunotherapy segment. Its core technologies are based on the Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which is involved in regulation of the T cell immune response.

