Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) to Post ($0.13) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pieris Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 147 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 321.2% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,016,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 775,241 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 823.4% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,615,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,440,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,166,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 533,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) opened at 2.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company’s market cap is $92.57 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

