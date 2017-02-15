Breedon Group PLC (BREE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.06) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BREE. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Breedon Group PLC from GBX 77 ($0.96) to GBX 81 ($1.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Goodbody restated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Breedon Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Breedon Group PLC from GBX 84 ($1.05) to GBX 90 ($1.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated an add rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.02) target price on shares of Breedon Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 84.50 ($1.06).

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) opened at 73.375 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 844.99 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.67. Breedon Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 54.55 and a one year high of GBX 77.13.

Breedon Group PLC Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is a United Kingdom-based holding company for companies involved in the quarrying, production and sale of aggregates and related activities. The Company is an integrated aggregates company. The principal activities of the Company are the quarrying of aggregates and the production of added value products, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete, collectively known as aggregates, together with related activities in Great Britain and Jersey.

