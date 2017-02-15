BrainJuicer Group PLC (BJU) Price Target Raised to GBX 820

BrainJuicer Group PLC (LON:BJU) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 720 ($9.00) to GBX 820 ($10.25) in a report released on Friday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BrainJuicer Group PLC (LON:BJU) opened at 690.00 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 85.28 million. BrainJuicer Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 275.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 825.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 632.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 515.32.

BrainJuicer Group PLC Company Profile

BrainJuicer Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based marketing and brand consultancy company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide online market research services. The Company operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, Brazil, China, Singapore and India. The Company offers validation tools to predict and direct 5-Star marketing.

