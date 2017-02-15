Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.55 million. Boyd Gaming Corporation had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) opened at 20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/boyd-gaming-corporation-byd-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Boyd Gaming Corporation Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company is an owner and operator of approximately 22 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The Company’s segments include Las Vegas Locals; Downtown Las Vegas; Midwest and South, and Peninsula.

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.