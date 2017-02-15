Bovie Medical Co. (BVX) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Bovie Medical Co. (NYSE:BVX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,993 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 13th total of 537,108 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Bovie Medical (NYSE:BVX) opened at 3.56 on Wednesday. Bovie Medical has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The company’s market capitalization is $96.63 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bovie Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Bovie Medical in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bovie Medical during the third quarter worth about $13,963,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bovie Medical by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 1,069,643 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bovie Medical by 81.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 291,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bovie Medical by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bovie Medical during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

About Bovie Medical

Bovie Medical Corporation (Bovie) is an energy-based medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of electrosurgical equipment by producing equipment for medical device manufacturers through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements, as well as start-up companies.

