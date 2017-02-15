Bombardier, Inc. (BBD.B) PT Raised to C$3.30

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from C$2.40 to C$3.30 in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.81 to C$1.91 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier from C$1.55 to C$1.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark raised Bombardier from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.31.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a manufacturer of transportation equipment, such as business and commercial aircraft, aircraft structural components and rail transportation equipment and systems, and is a provider of related services. The Company operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation.

