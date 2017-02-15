BNP Paribas set a €92.00 ($97.87) target price on Basf Se (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Deutsche Bank AG set a €82.00 ($87.23) target price on Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Macquarie set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €82.13 ($87.37).

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) opened at 90.025 on Friday. Basf Se has a 52 week low of €57.85 and a 52 week high of €91.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.75. The company has a market capitalization of €82.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.361.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/bnp-paribas-analysts-give-basf-se-bas-a-92-00-price-target.html.

About Basf Se

BASF SE is a chemical company. The Company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals, Monomers and Intermediates divisions. Its portfolio ranges from solvents, plasticizers and high-volume monomers to glues and electronic chemicals, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection and medicines.

