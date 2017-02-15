BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) in a research note published on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC set a $30.00 price target on shares of Whole Foods Market and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Whole Foods Market and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Whole Foods Market from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.53.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) opened at 30.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. Whole Foods Market has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Whole Foods Market had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Foods Market will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Whole Foods Market news, Director John Elstrott sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $136,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenda J. Flanagan sold 4,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $144,051.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock valued at $335,577. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Whole Foods Market during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Whole Foods Market by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Whole Foods Market by 17.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whole Foods Market during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Whole Foods Market during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

