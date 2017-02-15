Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) Price Target Cut to C$9.75

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. CIBC increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.64.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) opened at 7.92 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.08 billion. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, production and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its operations are concentrated within core area, the Peace River Arch, which is centered over 90 kilometers northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta, adjacent to the Alberta/British Columbia border.

