Big Yellow Group plc (BYG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.00) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Big Yellow Group plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 776 ($9.70) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.25) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 808 ($10.10) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.44) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.25) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 784.75 ($9.81).

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) opened at 712.00 on Monday. Big Yellow Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 629.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 893.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.12 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 688.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 706.71.

In other Big Yellow Group plc news, insider Georgina Harvey acquired 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £15,230.40 ($19,033.24). Also, insider Richard Cotton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of £67,000 ($83,729.07).

Big Yellow Group plc Company Profile

Big Yellow Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of self-storage and related services. The Company operates from a platform of approximately 89 stores, including 16 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The Company also owns over seven Big Yellow self-storage development sites (including two extensions sites), of which two have planning consent.

