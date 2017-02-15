Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group Plc (LON:DAL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group Plc (LON:DAL) opened at 371.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 679.72 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 375.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 363.34. Dalata Hotel Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 280.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 400.17.

“Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dalata Hotel Group Plc (DAL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/berenberg-bank-reiterates-buy-rating-for-dalata-hotel-group-plc-dal.html.

