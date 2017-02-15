Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Croda International Plc (CRDA)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) in a research note released on Thursday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,650 ($45.61) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Croda International Plc to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.99) to GBX 3,300 ($41.24) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Croda International Plc from GBX 3,200 ($39.99) to GBX 3,500 ($43.74) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,419 ($42.73) target price on shares of Croda International Plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.49) target price on shares of Croda International Plc in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,419 ($42.73) target price on shares of Croda International Plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,418.31 ($42.72).

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) opened at 3376.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,301.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,339.05. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,693.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,721.00.

Croda International Plc Company Profile

Croda International Plc is engaged in creating, making and selling specialty chemicals. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment focuses on ingredients for skin, hair, sun and color cosmetic products. Its portfolio includes anti-ageing ingredients for skin, conditioning agents for hair care and metal oxides for ultraviolet (UV) filters.

