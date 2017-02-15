Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 102 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Benchmark Holdings PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) opened at 93.00 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 484.85 million. Benchmark Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 48.00 and a one year high of GBX 111.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.54.

This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/berenberg-bank-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-benchmark-holdings-plc-bmk.html.

Benchmark Holdings PLC Company Profile

