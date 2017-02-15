Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,500 ($81.23) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS plc in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC Holdings plc lifted their price target on ASOS plc from GBX 4,950 ($61.86) to GBX 5,290 ($66.11) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASOS plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($81.23) price target on shares of ASOS plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($73.73) price target on shares of ASOS plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS plc has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,292.78 ($66.14).

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) opened at 5275.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,173.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,939.78. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.38 billion. ASOS plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,567.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,512.00.

“Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASOS plc (ASC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/berenberg-bank-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-asos-plc-asc.html.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,175 ($64.67), for a total value of £15,525,000 ($19,401,399.65).

About ASOS plc

Asos PLC is a global fashion destination for a range of things. The Company sells and offers a range of fashion-related content on ASOS.com. The Company’s segments include UK, US, EU and RoW. It sells over 85,000 branded and own-label products through localized mobile and Web experiences, delivering from its fulfilment centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and across the world.

