Bayer AG’s (BAYN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAYN. Nord/LB set a €112.00 ($119.15) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €124.00 ($131.91) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €129.00 ($137.23) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €110.39 ($117.44).

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) opened at 106.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of €87.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €101.84 and its 200 day moving average is €95.06. Bayer AG has a 52 week low of €83.87 and a 52 week high of €112.11.

Bayer AG Company Profile

