Bayer AG (BAYN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAYN. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($125.53) price objective on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €112.00 ($119.15) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €103.00 ($109.57) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €101.00 ($107.45) target price on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer AG currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €110.39 ($117.44).

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) opened at 106.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of €87.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.70. Bayer AG has a 12 month low of €83.87 and a 12 month high of €112.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of €101.84 and a 200-day moving average of €95.06.

