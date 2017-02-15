Kepler Capital Markets set a €101.00 ($107.45) price target on Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYN. Nord/LB set a €112.00 ($119.15) price objective on shares of Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on shares of Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €124.00 ($131.91) price objective on shares of Bayer AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €129.00 ($137.23) price target on shares of Bayer AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €110.39 ($117.44).

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) opened at 106.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of €87.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is €101.84 and its 200-day moving average is €95.06. Bayer AG has a 12 month low of €83.87 and a 12 month high of €112.11.

“Bayer AG (BAYN) Given a €101.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/bayer-ag-bayn-given-a-101-00-price-target-at-kepler-capital-markets.html.

About Bayer AG

.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.