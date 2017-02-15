TD Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note published on Thursday morning. TD Securities currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.72.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (TSE:ABX) opened at 25.18 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $29.35 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Barrick Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

“Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/barrick-gold-corp-abx-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-td-securities.html.

About Barrick Gold Corp.

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company produces copper, principally from its Zaldivar joint venture and Lumwana mine, and holds other interests. Barricks’ segments include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Porgera, Kalgoorlie, Acacia Mining plc, Lumwana, Zaldivar and Pascua-Lama Project.

