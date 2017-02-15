Barclays PLC Reiterates €13.10 Price Target for RWE AG (RWE)

Barclays PLC set a €13.10 ($13.94) target price on RWE AG (FRA:RWE) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €15.00 ($15.96) price target on RWE AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €10.30 ($10.96) price target on RWE AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America Corporation set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target on RWE AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €12.00 ($12.77) price target on RWE AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target on RWE AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.31 ($15.23).

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) opened at 13.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.45. RWE AG has a 1-year low of €10.00 and a 1-year high of €16.45. The firm’s market capitalization is €8.13 billion.

About RWE AG

RWE AG is a Germany-based electricity and gas company. It diversifies its activities into seven divisions: Germany, which consists of the Power Generation and Sales and Distribution Networks business area; Netherlands/Belgium; Great Britain; The Central Eastern and South Eastern Europe; Renewables; Upstream Gas and Oil, and Trading/Gas Midstream.

