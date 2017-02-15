Barclays PLC set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler AG in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup Inc. set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.38 ($77.00).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) opened at 68.19 on Thursday. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €50.88 and a 12-month high of €73.19. The company has a market capitalization of €72.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €70.34 and its 200-day moving average is €65.35.

“Barclays PLC Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI) a €68.00 Price Target” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/barclays-plc-analysts-give-daimler-ag-dai-a-68-00-price-target.html.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

