Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NTB) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) opened at 32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $34.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) during the third quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) during the third quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) during the third quarter worth about $5,213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) during the third quarter worth about $11,577,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) is a full service bank and wealth manager. The Bank operates its business through six geographic segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and Guernsey, where its principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.

