Balfour Beatty plc’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.87) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an add rating and a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty plc has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 298.43 ($3.73).

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) opened at 273.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.86 billion. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52 week low of GBX 184.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 299.30.

In other news, insider Stuart John Doughty acquired 4,550 shares of Balfour Beatty plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £12,330.50 ($15,409.27). Insiders have purchased 4,661 shares of company stock worth $1,263,017 over the last 90 days.

About Balfour Beatty plc

Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure company that provides maintenance, upgrade and management services in power transmission, utilities infrastructure, and road and rail. The Company operates through three segments: Construction Services segment, which is engaged in the physical construction of an asset; Support Services segment, which is engaged in supporting existing assets or functions, such as asset maintenance and refurbishment, and Infrastructure Investments segment, which is engaged in the acquisition operation and disposal of infrastructure assets, such as roads, hospitals, schools, student accommodation, military housing, waste and biomass, offshore transmission networks and other concessions.

