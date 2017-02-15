Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded shares of Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the oilfield services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Stephens upgraded Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen and Company upgraded Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.31.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) opened at 61.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The firm’s market capitalization is $26.16 billion. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $68.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 389.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 859.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. New York Life Trust Co. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Baker Hughes by 116.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides industrial products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

