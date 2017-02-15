Baader Bank Reiterates “€18.40” Price Target for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA)

Baader Bank set a €18.40 ($19.57) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Independent Research GmbH set a €17.00 ($18.09) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oddo Securities set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €16.60 ($17.66) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.90 ($17.98).

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) opened at 16.937 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of €19.09 billion and a PE ratio of 25.355. The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.66 and a 200-day moving average of €15.73. Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of €10.60 and a one year high of €17.89.

About Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

