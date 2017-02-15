Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $31.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) opened at 29.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/axalta-coating-systems-ltd-axta-price-target-cut-to-3-00.html.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CFO Robert W. Bryant sold 48,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,368,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael F. Finn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,544.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. GLG LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. Its segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Company, through its Performance Coatings segment, provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.