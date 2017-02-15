Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at RBC Capital Markets

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) had its price target trimmed by RBC Capital Markets from $31.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Gabelli cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.86.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) opened at 29.66 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 174.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CFO Robert W. Bryant sold 47,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,322,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,323.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,184.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,330 shares of company stock worth $2,982,544.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,898,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after buying an additional 2,050,143 shares in the last quarter. Micawber Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,812,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after buying an additional 44,711 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. Its segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Company, through its Performance Coatings segment, provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

