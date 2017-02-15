ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.70.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) opened at 13.20 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 42.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

“ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA) PT Raised to C$16.50 at Scotiabank” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/15/ats-automation-tooling-systems-inc-ata-pt-raised-to-c16-50-at-scotiabank.html.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, insider Eric Kiisel sold 30,800 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$385,000.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc (ATS) is an automation solutions provider. The Company is engaged in planning, designing, building, commissioning and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. The Automation Systems segment designs and builds custom-engineered automated manufacturing and test systems, and provides pre-automation and post-automation services.

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.