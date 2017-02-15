AstraZeneca plc (AZN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 150.20 on March 20th

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 150.20 ($1.88) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca plc’s previous dividend of $68.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4626.00 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,505.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,429.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,666.07. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 58.52 billion.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.99) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) dropped their target price on AstraZeneca plc from GBX 4,000 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($48.74) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Investec initiated coverage on AstraZeneca plc in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 4,600 ($57.49) target price on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($61.23) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($58.74) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,906.32 ($61.31).

AstraZeneca plc Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

