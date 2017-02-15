Ashmore Group plc (ASHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) in a report published on Thursday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 330 ($4.12) target price on the investment management service provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 300 ($3.75).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Ashmore Group plc from GBX 233 ($2.91) to GBX 304 ($3.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Ashmore Group plc to a reduce rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.94) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on shares of Ashmore Group plc from GBX 325 ($4.06) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Ashmore Group plc to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 379 ($4.74) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashmore Group plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 314.87 ($3.93).

Shares of Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) opened at 357.30 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.39 billion. Ashmore Group plc has a one year low of GBX 201.50 and a one year high of GBX 378.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 298.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 326.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

About Ashmore Group plc

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States and Others.

