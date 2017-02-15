Ashmore Group plc (ASHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.62) target price on the investment management service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised Ashmore Group plc to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 379 ($4.74) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.62) target price on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie raised their target price on Ashmore Group plc from GBX 233 ($2.91) to GBX 304 ($3.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered their target price on Ashmore Group plc from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ashmore Group plc from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 340 ($4.25) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashmore Group plc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 314.87 ($3.93).

Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) opened at 357.30 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.39 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 298.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 326.14. Ashmore Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 201.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 378.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 4.55 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%.

About Ashmore Group plc

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States and Others.

